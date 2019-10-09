Iranian envoy says Zionist regime's WMD a threat to world peace

He made the remarks at ninety-second session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Iranian official added that cruel sanctions imposed on Iran have adversely affected the supply and treatment of over 70,000 chemical weapons victims in the country.

He called for the efforts of member states to assist chemical victims through the Voluntary Fund.

He considered the US' measures as the sole holder of chemical weapons among the members of the Convention insufficient to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons.

Kazemi-Abadi urged speeding up compliance with the obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Expressing satisfaction over Syria's cooperation with the organization, he expressed the hope that the two sides' cooperation would lead to the elimination of chemical terrorism.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish