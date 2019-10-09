Eliminating, isolating Iran in world equations impossible

Reza Rahmani told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran was accepted after three years of negotiations as a temporary membership of the Eurasian Union, which five countries of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia and Kyrgyzstan before Iran were official members of the union and several countries are negotiating.

The Minister of Industry reiterated that the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Commerce, the private sector and the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber have provided the necessary means and this should be in the interest of the national economy and exports.

He added that Iran's exports to Russia are not significant despite the two countries' relations, so this year one of Iran's plans is to expand exports to neighboring countries, which is a good opportunity for the private sector, as some commodities have discounts and preferences.

According to the Minister of Industry, some of these goods are manufactured in the country and this is an advantage that can be gained in their markets.

