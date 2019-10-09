Army Cmdr says Iran ready to face threat at every level

According to the Army website, Major General Mousavi said Wednesday in an unnoticed military drill of the Ground Force of the Iranian Army in the country's northwest that after the restructuring of the Army's ground force, units of the force have shifted to a rapid reaction force and fast-moving offensive response. Evaluation of these units was needed to measure the readiness, mobility, and speed of the units.

Referring to the unexpected mission of the northwest area units, the commander went on to say that the mission was notified to the units last night and they immediately went into the combat area and good plans were being implemented.

Mousavi underlined that Army units are at the peak of their readiness and any mission assigned to them will undertake so as quickly as possible.

"The message of the drill to the enemy is that if they miscalculate the situation, they should know that the forces of this land are ready to stand in full strength at any time and place.”

The chief commander of Army, pointing out that we work with the intelligence domination, noted that we are prepared and confront every level of threat the enemy has designed.

Mousavi assessed the readiness of the army units as very desirable and noted, "We are fully prepared to defend the ideals of the Islamic system, the revolution, the country and the defenses of the Iranian border."

Border Guards Commander in the opening ceremony of the "Authority and Peace" drills noted that the message of the drill is to declare to the UN and international communities that there is no need for the presence of trans-regional military forces and that they should leave the region soon.

Residents of the northern and southern parts of the Persian Gulf have a long history of cooperation and relations, and the discourse of the Strait of Hormuz is also an emphasis on the interaction of various nations of the region without the presence of foreign military forces, Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei said on Wednesday in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormuzgan province.

He stated that security would not be achieved with the presence of foreign troops and the presence of foreign fleets would be a sign of insecurity.

