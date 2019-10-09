Ambassador says expansion of relations with neighbors on Iran's agenda

According to Iran's Embassy in Dushanbe, Mohammad Taqi Saberi at the Conference themed "Implementation of the Foreign Policy Theory of the Republic of Tajikistan in a Global Situation: Perspectives and Strategies for Adaptation to the International System" referred to Iran-Tajikistan's linguistic, cultural, religious and civilizational commonalities and Iran's priority to expand ties with friendly Persian–speaking countries.

He noted that the Islamic Republic was among the first countries to recognize Tajikistan's independence and was the first country to establish its embassy in the country.

Referring to Tajikistan's foreign policy document in which the relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is also a priority, the diplomat went on to say that in Tajikistan's foreign policy strategy, three main goals of “achieving energy independence, food security and removing the country from a deadlock” have been mentioned.

The Iranian ambassador in Dushanbe stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran within 27 years of Tajikistan's independence with important measures including the construction of the Independence Tunnel, Sangtodeh Dam and Power Plant, the active participation of Iranian engineering and technical services companies in the construction of the Ragun Dam and Power Plant, the establishment of a joint plant of manufacturing tractors and food and dairy companies in Tajikistan have played a major role in achieving these goals.

The Iranian ambassador on Monday emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran's policy is to maintain stability and security in Tajikistan, stating, Iran is fully prepared to transfer its experience to Tajikistan in fight against terrorists, particularly ISIS.

Saberi also at a Q&A session outlined recent positive developments in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries, including the Tajik Foreign Minister's visit to Tehran, Iranian President's visit to Tajikistan, resumption of direct flights between the two countries and emphasized the need for continued research meetings between researchers and study centers in the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan was invited as a special guest to the Tajik Presidential Center for Strategic Research to deliver speech.

