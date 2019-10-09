Iran to welcome withdrawal of US troops from Syria

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Vaezi said that foreign troops, including the United States, who are present in Syria without coordination with the Syrian government and have made the region insecure, should leave Syria.

That Trump announced that he is pulling out US troops - though this is not the first time, and he has stated several times - "we welcome the US troops withdrawal from both Syria and the areas where its troops are present", he said, noting that different countries can negotiate and solve their problems.

We understand Turkey's concerns at the Syrian border and we have talked to them about it, but with a military campaign to establish security, based on our knowledge about the region and its issues, this is detrimental for the region and does not provide security.

In response to a question about whether Saudi Arabia has offered to resolve problems in Iran-Saudi relations, a new process or work is underway, the official said that our region needs peace and dialogue. "We must solve the problem via dialogue; the Yemeni crisis in the region is very prolonged and there is practically Muslim killing in this country."

He added that the Islamic Republic's position since the first day has been ceasefire and peace talks; in the past, Saudi Arabia thought that with the help of its air force, with the help of different countries and coalition forces, it would soon devour Yemen and achieve the desired goals. It has been five years, and given the current situation and the situation in the region, Saudi Arabia has gradually come to the conclusion that war cannot determine the fate of this crisis.

We welcome that Ansarullah and their opponents have declared a ceasefire; if the Saudis are serious about resolving the Yemeni problem and relations with Iran, we will take this step positive, he said.

Vaezi also said about Iran's third step in reducing its commitment to the JCPOA and said that the third step was "our most important step". Although they initially thought it was a matter of R&D but when the Atomic Energy Organization came in and the IAEA announced Iran’s measure, in New York, both the presidents and prime ministers of European countries and the UN Secretary-General have asked us to return to our commitments, and we have announced that if they are fulfilling their commitments, we are ready to return.

The third step has had a lot of impacts, and in the many contacts that have been made with Iran and these calls continue, we hope that the members of the JCPOA and other countries will take the third step seriously, he said.

