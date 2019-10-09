Over 3,000 Afghan pilgrims enter Iran

Speaking on the sidelines of the Dogharoon border crossing and the process of Afghan pilgrims entering Iran, Taybad police commander told IRNA reporter on Wednesday that infrastructure needed for easy crossing of Arbaeen pilgrims at Dogharoon border and all facilities of the city of Taybad is used for the welfare of these pilgrims.

Colonel Ali Akbar Ghorbani added that Dogharoon is the only official crossing point for Afghan nationals to enter Iran, so it is ready for the commute of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Emphasizing the necessity of emergency and relief services for Afghan pilgrims for Arbaeen rituals, the official went on to say that over 2,000 pilgrims are expected to formally enter the country daily.

The immigration police also plan to make easy commute of Afghan pilgrims via the Dogharoon border by temporarily increasing the number of outbound gates to allow travelers to travel easily, said the police chief.

Qorbani stated that if pilgrims enter the Dogharoon border, they will be served even outside office hours.

He reiterated that Currently, 200 Shia and Sunni people in the city are serving pilgrims in two rest areas stationed at the Dogharoon border, serving Afghan nationals.

Over 40,000 Afghans are expected to enter Iran to attend the Arbaeen trek in Iraq across the Dogharoon border.

Last year, more than 30,000 Afghans arrived in Iran to take part in the massive Arbaeen march in Iraq across the Dogharoon border.

The city of Taybad with 120,000 people is about 225 kilometers southeast of Mashad.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish