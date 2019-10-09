Iran protests to UNOOSA against US unlawful sanctions

Iran said in the letter that all three sanctioned entities have the mandate and responsibilities to cover and support civilian peaceful applications of space.

While denouncing US action, which is in clear contradiction with the principle of International Space Law, the letter reminded that Iran is among the countries prone to natural disasters such as earthquake, flooding, etc., so it is vital for it to try to prevent these disasters and mitigate their effects by use of space science and technology.

In the letter, Iran also regretted the negative effects of the US recent action on Iran's readiness in the relevant international institutions, such as COPUOS and APSCO, for international cooperation with other countries in designing, manufacturing and launching or even purchasing satellites.

The letter specified that the Islamic Republic of Iran as a party to Liability Convention (1967), Rescue Agreement (1968), and signatory to Outer Space Treaty (1967), has always emphasized on the mere peaceful exploration and the use of outer space and prevention of arms race in this area.

"We expect our legitimate rights on access to space and to have peaceful space activities be respected by all members of the COPUOS."

The letter also called on all UN Member States to strongly condemn the recent US illegal and illegitimate sanctions on Iran's space entities and asked the UNOOSA to emphasize the need to refrain from promulgating and applying any measures that impede the peaceful activities in space in its communication with member states and in COPUOS sessions.

