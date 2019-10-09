Zarif raps any sanction on CBI as illegal

Theses sanctions are aimed at waging economic war against Iranians to affect their way of thinking, Zarif said while addressing the conference on global economy and sanctions.

US measures against Iran is regarded as a war crime since they have targeted ordinary people, he added.

The US administration has based the economic war on breaching international regulations and against citizens.

Before signing the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran had faced reduction of its share in energy market, increase in imports products, weakening national currency, Forex market fluctuations and decrease in international companies' presence due to UNSC sanctions, limitations in investment and technology markets and unwillingness of other countries for establishing economic interaction with Iran, Zarif noted.

US withdrawal from the JCPOA and imposing sanctions created major problems for the economic activities, he said adding that maximum resistance is the only solution to this problem.

US monetary and banking sector relies on dollar and is capable of monitoring Iran's transactions and putting pressure on banking institutions by depriving them from US financial system and dollar as well, Iranian top diplomat said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif stressed on taking advantage of geographical and strategic capacities for establishing cooperation with neighbors, saying measures should be adopted for making the situation more difficult for the US and to create more security for countries.

He also urged governments to put on the agenda decreasing unnecessary tensions, adding it does not mean that denial of national interests but it means that Iran should adopt its policies based on priorities in dealing with the US pressures which have targeted the territorial integrity of the country.

Unilateralism and imposing economic terrorism instead of international sanctions has been very costly for the US.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish