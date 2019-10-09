"Behind-the-scene agreements" not to benefit region

Iran believes that Turkey has some concerns about its southern borders, which is their right and their concern must be removed, said President Rouhani, urging them "to opt for the right path" in this regard.

He added that Iran wants its friendly and brotherly country to cogitate on the issue.

Rouhani said that in the trilateral meeting with Russia and Turkey, it was explicated that security in northern borders of Syria and southern borders of Turkey is only possible with the presence of the Syrian Army, everything should be prepared for the Syrian Army to be present there, other countries should help, Americans should leave the area, and the Kurds should stand by their own country and national Army of Syria.

He said the path taken is not a beneficial one for the region. Under the current situation, stability should be there and that the Syrian refugees should quickly return to their countries.

President Rouhani said that main problem is not northern Syrian and east of Euphrates; the main problem is Idlib, in which all terrorist are gathered together.

He hoped that the countries of the region will help and that the Turkish Government will pay more careful attention, so that region will not face a new problem.

Regarding the US and the sanctions, he said that the people of Iran have been able to resist their "maximum pressure and economic terrorism" in the past year and a half, adding that there is no doubt that Iran is more powerful than ever today.

Rouhani said that all the friends and foes admit that Iran is patient and powerful, and that the world is in aware at the resistance of Iranian people against the US and the Zionist.

Touching on the issue of Arbaeen, he said that the ceremony can bring the two nations of Iran and Iraq closer to each other.

He added that the huge congregation of Arbaeen, which is a show of political, cultural, and spiritual power, trembles the US and the Zionists with fear.

