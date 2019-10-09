Oct 9, 2019, 11:38 AM
Army Comdr : Enemies do not dare to attack Iran

Orumieh, Oct 9, IRNA - Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday that enemies do not dare to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in a meeting with representative of the Supreme Leader in West Azarbaijan and the Friday Prayer, Major General Mousavi said that the enemies are aware of the fact that standing against Iran will be expensive for them.

Iran is m0re powerful than any time to defend the country.

Rank and file of the Iranian Armed Forces got prepared to give crushing response to enemies and will defend Islam and the Revolution to their last drop of blood.

Mousavi is in Orumiyeh to attend Army Ground Forces military drills.

