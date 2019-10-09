Saudi Arabia executes two more Pakistanis

These executions are particularly worrying in the face of the announcement by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in February this year to release 2,107 Pakistanis imprisoned in the country however the promise has yet to be fulfilled as only 250 Pakistani prisoners have returned so far.

According to UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Saudi Arabia has already executed 134 people so far this year including 21 Pakistanis, 15 Yemenis, five from Syria and four from Egypt. Two Jordanians, two Nigerians, a Somalian and two from unidentified nations were also included in the figures.

The report said Saudi Arabia’s recourse to executions has intensified to an alarming level in recent months. At least another 24 people, including three children, are at imminent risk, according to the report.

It said in 2018, the country killed 149 people, with 46 left on death row by the end of the year. They include three children, political opponents, clerics, and human rights campaigners. Among those executed this year are three women and 51 who were facing drug charges that would be considered minor offences elsewhere in the world.

In April this year Saudi Arabia's interior ministry announced that two Pakistani nationals, a husband-and-wife duo, were executed after being found guilty by the court of justice for smuggling heroin into the country.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish