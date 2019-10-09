Zarif advises Iraqi Govt to exercise vigilance to thwart abuse of situation

Iran believes that Iraqi people are the owners of the country; he said adding that their rights should be respected.

He said that the Iraqi government has acknowledged that the people's legitimate demands emanated from the shortages, adding that Iranian officials consider Iraqis as vigilant people who will not permit others misuse their dissatisfaction.

Earlier, Government spokesman Ali Rabiei on Monday expressed deep concern about loss of life in Iraq over the past few days in Iraqi unrest, saying that it is deplorable that at a time when the Iraqis were preparing for Arbaeen congregation, such a tragedy took place in Iraq.

He also urged the people of Iraq to find democratic and legal means to place their demands from their Government.

The people of Iraq are wise and mature enough to solve their problems and are definitely able to do that, he said, adding that the path to solve the problem is unity around religious leaders of the country.

"Iran, as always, is ready to stand by its Iraqi brothers and sisters and to provide any kind of help they may need."

"No poisonous propaganda can separate the people of Iran and Iraq," Rabiei reiterated.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran is assured that Iraqi government and nation, together with all groups, parties, figures, especially religious figures will move to calm the current tense situation."

The Iraqi nation and government will not allow certain damaging movements to create an opportunity for the aliens to get fish from troubled waters, he added.

Anger over staggering rates of youth unemployment - which is approximately 25 percent or double the adult rate, according to the World Bank - appears to have set off the latest round of demonstrations, Al Jazeera reports.

The protests come as millions of Iranians are getting ready to march towards the city of Karbala to mark Arbaeen, or the 40th day of the martyrdom of Shia’s third Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

