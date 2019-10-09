Cmdr: IRGC achieves most advanced defense technology

Speaking to reporters, Salami said that despite international pressures and economic, political, cultural and scientific sanctions, we are observing great potentials and skills in Iranian elite forces.

He added that IRGC has experienced significant progress in achieving defense capabilities after the World Arrogance imposed cruel sanctions.

Highlighting IRGC's defense capabilities, Salami said it is now able to unveil new achievements every day.

