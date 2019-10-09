World's first postage stamps on display at Museum of Astan Qods Razavi

Talking to IRNA on Wednesday, Mohammad Hossein Yazdinejad said: "The world's first postage stamp belongs to 1840 which is known as"Penny Black ".

He said that the first postage stamp of Iran belongs to Naser al-Din Shah Qajar in 1868, known as the "lion and sun" stamp.

The Penny Black was the world's first adhesive postage stamp used in a public postal system. It was first issued in the United Kingdom (referred to in philatelic circles as Great Britain), on 1 May 1840, but was not valid for use until 6 May. The stamp features a profile of Queen Victoria.

Museums of Astan Qods Razavi consists of "Treasuries of Qura’n, gifts of the Supreme Leader, carpet, history of Mashhad, coin and medal, stamp and banknote, porcelain and candlesticks, weapon, clock and astronomy tools, visual arts, seashell, snail and mollusks, and treasury of decorations related to architecture (under construction), museum of anthropology, Malek national museum in Tehran, and Vaziri museum in Yazd.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish