Iran urges int'l community to comply with its responsibility on refugees

Speaking in Iran-Pakistan-Afghanistan- UNHCR quadrilateral meeting, Fazli said if there is not a proper assessment of the whole region, the flood of refugees and new immigrants will continue to other countries.

He called for setting up a committee for preparing plans and identifying commitments of various countries.

He criticized the western governments for procrastination over handling the livelihood of the refugees in their countries, saying that they speak about plight of the refugees without practical action.

All the countries say that they should get involved in rendering aid and presenting plans and related measures and the realities of displacement in the region should be examined and the hefty costs should be provided.

Fazli is in Geneva to participate in the 70th Session of the Executive Committee of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (EXCOM).

EXCOM of UNHCR is underway in presence of senior officials on October 7-11.

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) established the Executive Committee of the Program of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 1958 [Resolution 672 (XXV)], and the governing body formally came into existence on January 1, 1959.

The Executive Committee of UNHCR holds one annual session. This usually takes place in Geneva during the first half of October and lasts one week.

