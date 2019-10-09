Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 9

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran nuclear program is back to pre-JCPOA situation
- Trump: This is not impeachment, it is a coup
- Zarif objects to Turkish military action in Syria
** IRAN DAILY
- Zarif signals cooperation after Saudi reaches out for talks
- Iran’s non-oil exports exceed $60b
- Incoming top EU diplomat: Europeans’ unity crucial in keeping JCPOA going
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Diversifying away from oil
- ‘Yemeni forces ready to fight back any act of aggression’
- Iran beach soccer beats Oman in two friendlies
** TEHRAN TIMES
- True Molavi is in Masnavi not in sama: Iranology Foundation CEO
- CAS confirms Persepolis winners of Iran’s Super Cup
- Iran warns against possible Turkish military operation in northern Syria
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Stock market correction lingers
- Iran Air posts first operating profit in years
- Purchasing managers' index bounces back

