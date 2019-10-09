Oct 9, 2019, 8:21 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 9

Tehran, Oct 9, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran nuclear program is back to pre-JCPOA situation

- Trump: This is not impeachment, it is a coup

- Zarif objects to Turkish military action in Syria

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif signals cooperation after Saudi reaches out for talks

- Iran’s non-oil exports exceed $60b

- Incoming top EU diplomat: Europeans’ unity crucial in keeping JCPOA going

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Diversifying away from oil

- ‘Yemeni forces ready to fight back any act of aggression’

- Iran beach soccer beats Oman in two friendlies

** TEHRAN TIMES

- True Molavi is in Masnavi not in sama: Iranology Foundation CEO

- CAS confirms Persepolis winners of Iran’s Super Cup

- Iran warns against possible Turkish military operation in northern Syria 

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stock market correction lingers

- Iran Air posts first operating profit in years

- Purchasing managers' index bounces back

