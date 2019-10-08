Int'l assistance should help ease voluntary repatriation of refugees: Min

He made the remarks in a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on the sidelines of the 70th session of the Executive Committee (ExCom) of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva late on Tuesday.

Referring to Iran's hosting of Afghan refugees for 40 years, the Iranian minister said that regional situation is such that if enough attention is not paid to the issue of refugees, it will not be solved.

Stressing that the countries should do their common international responsibility, Rahmani-Fazli called for seriously heeding the issue of refugees.

In addition to aliens' interference, poverty and insecurity as well as ignorance have triggered such conditions in the region, he said, adding that the issue of migration is interconnected with the other phenomena, including narcotics and terrorism and if the international organizations do not shoulder their responsibility a great wave of migration will emerge in the region.

Grandi, for his part, referred to the problems arising from US unilateral sanctions, saying that Iran bears difficulties of hosting Afghan refugees despite the US sanctions.

Peace process in Afghanistan should not be ceased so that the grounds for repatriation of refugees will be prepared, he said.

Pointing to holding the meeting of the High Council of Refugees in December, he said that the meeting is seeking to work out a global mechanism for international assistance to help create better situation in the hosting states and in Afghanistan as well.

