INSTEX just part of Germany's efforts to preserve JCPOA

Pointing out that we disagree with Iran on some issues and have criticism on some policies, but "we agree on preserving the JCPOA and we have a common concern to uphold it", Oliver Schnackenberg said Tuesday at a meeting of Iran-Germany business relations held at the Azadi Parsian Hotel.

He noted that the JCPOA is more than just an economic treaty that seeks to lift sanctions only.

This agreement is a document that regulates security and helps us achieve peace and security, Schnackenberg said.

The German deputy ambassador to Tehran went on to say that Germany is critical of the United States' withdrawal from the JCPOA; certainly the US policy vis-à-vis Iran has not been right, and we have said this to the US. Together with our European partners, we work to reduce the impact of sanctions and minimize the challenges of Iran and the United States.

According to the official, Germany supports the French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to start negotiations, and it is important that these issues yield results.

The economic relations between Iran and Germany have been close for a long time, and via the centuries-long common economic history, there have been constructive cooperation between businessmen and engineers in both countries, he said.

The diplomat noted that during this period "we are witnessing severe economic storms for Iran, pointing out that the trade between Iran and Germany has halved in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year". Many companies have closed down or reduced their staff. The threat of sanctions and sanction punishments is also very serious for Germany and even for very small businesses.

"The German government has tried to support German companies, but since the US market is so important to German companies, we cannot fully protect them against sanctions," Schnackenberg said.

