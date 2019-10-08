DFM says tense situation in region outcome of US policies

Portuguese Foreign Ministry's Director-General for Political Affairs Pereira who is in Tehran for the second meeting of the political consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Portugal, on Tuesday met with Abbas Araghchi at the foreign ministry.

Referring to the 500-year-long relations between Iran and Portugal, Deputy foreign minister of Iran expressed satisfaction with the cultural and academic interactions between the two countries and considered it capital for deepening social and public relations.

Underscoring the present juncture, the Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized the need to activate serious mechanisms to strengthen bilateral relations.

He outlined Tehran's expectations from the European side to counter US unilateralism and criticized Europeans' policy of preserving the JCPOA without paying any expense and stated that current tense situation in the Persian Gulf region is affected by the US interventionist policies and priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to realize security, stability and economic prosperity for the entire region.

At the meeting, Portuguese Foreign Ministry's Director-General for Political Affairs Pereira expressed Lisbon's interest in strengthening bilateral relations with Iran, saying that Europe seeks to maintain the JCPOA and its continuity, and Portugal’s policies are in line with EU’s.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

