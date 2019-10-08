Iran condemns US sanctions against 28 Chinese organizations

Abbas Mousavi in response to a question from IRNA's Chinese website on the US sanction against 28 Chinese organizations due to what it called violation of Uighurs' Muslim rights, stated that extraterritorial jurisdiction of national law is violating the international law and economic sanctions are considered violation of the rights of nations and the security of international trade.

Condemning the US regime's actions, the Spox Noted that the United States lacks the less moral authority to sanction others on the pretext of protecting Muslims' rights due to committing numerous crimes against innocent Muslims around the world, especially in the Middle East.

The US government widened its trade blacklist to include some of China's top artificial intelligence startups, punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities and ratcheting up tensions ahead of high-level trade talks in Washington this week, Reuters reported.

The decision, which drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, targets 20 Chinese public security bureaus and eight companies, including video surveillance firm Hikvision, as well as leaders in facial recognition technology SenseTime Group Ltd and Megvii Technology Ltd.

The action bars the firms from buying components from the US companies without the US government approval - a potentially crippling move for some of them. It follows the same blueprint used by Washington in its attempt to limit the influence of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] for what it says are national security reasons.

The US officials said the action was not tied to this week’s resumption of trade talks with China, but it signals no let-up in US President Donald Trump’s hard-line stance as the world’s two biggest economies seek to end their 15-month trade war.

The Commerce Department said in a filing the “entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups.”

“The US Government and Department of Commerce cannot and will not tolerate the brutal suppression of ethnic minorities within China,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

