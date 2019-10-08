Iranian, Azerbaijan call for bolstering entrepreneurship

Iran’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari made the remarks in a meeting with Azeri Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev.

The Iranian minister underscored that the two nations share religious, intellectual, cultural and linguistic commonality.

Shariatmadari expressed hope that both sides would exchange experience and information in various fields.

There are many automotive companies in Iran, he said adding that it could be possible for both countries to cooperate to produce required spare parts for cars.

The Azeri minister, for his part, called for developing mutual ties in various fields, emphasizing the exchange of experience in social, educational as well as entrepreneurial areas.

The turnover of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic has increased by 70 percent this year compared to the corresponding period last year; Babayev said adding that mutual investment has registered a dramatic growth in both countries.

He expressed the hope that the two sides would strengthen their ties on employment, entrepreneurship, disabled and social security.

