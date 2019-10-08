Supreme leader calls for removal of barriers on knowledge-based companies

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei visited an exhibition of knowledge-based companies in Tehran on Tuesday.

“One of the youth’ complaints was that a similar product to what they are producing is imported by state companies. This is how an oil-dependent economy functions. We need to modify this incorrect point of view,” said Ayatollah Khamenei, addressing Surena Sattari, Vice President for Scientific and Technological Affairs.

30 knowledge-based Iranian companies showcased their state-of-the-art products such as medical equipment that detect cancer and hemodialysis, the equipment that use robots in surgery, domestically-produced vaccines and drugs, industrial freeze dryers.

“You shouldn’t allow that these barriers stand in the way of the youth. Do whatever you can and I will do whatever I can,” added the Iranian leader, asking for removal of barriers to help flourish the fledgling Iranian knowledge-based industry.

Sattari mentioned that there are 4,500 knowledge-based companies in Iran with an overall revenue of $7.5 bn that have generated direct jobs for 300,000 people.

Iran has now turned into an ecosystem for production of advanced pharmaceuticals, helping reduce the number of Iranian scientists that wanted to leave the country for better opportunities, according to the official.

“Pharmas that are planned in knowledge-based companies were commercialized two years later and then distributed in the market,” Sattar stressed.

