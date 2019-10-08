Iran Navy cmdr In Moscow to attend Caspian Sea gathering

The event is slated to be held in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday.

Earlier speaking to IRNA, Rear Admiral Khanzadi said intensive talks on developing defense interactions and military cooperation is to be held in the Caspian Sea meeting.

He also noted that these talks will be in line with previous agreements signed by the Caspian Sea littoral States' commanders.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi went on to say that negotiations with the Russian side aim to promote defense cooperation in all sectors of the armed forces.

