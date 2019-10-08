6,000 films to compete in Tehran's int'l Cinema Verite Festival

Documentaries from 100 countries are to participate in the event.

Some of the most important production and distribution companies in the world are producing and distributing the documentaries partaking in the festival.

Awarded and praised documentaries of other festivals, such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Locarno, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, Karlovy Vary, and Visions du Réel, are to be showcased in the 12th Iran International Documentary Film Festival too.

The judges of the event have started their job a while ago and the finalized list will be announced by early November.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish