Iran gains self-sufficiency in rice production

Talking to IRNA on Tuesday, Bakhandeh cited the country's need for rice at 3 million tonnes, adding that this year's rice production will reach between 2.9 and 3 million tonnes, due to good weather conditions.

As such, domestic production meets the needs of the country, he said.

He added that in the first six months of this year (Iranian Calendar), imports of white rice amounted to 960.000 tonnes worth of $ 1.1 billion, and with the market supplied by domestic production, we no longer need to import rice.

The official added that the self-sufficiency of rice production would save more than $ 1.1 billion.

