Iran vaccinates almost every child

Ali Akbar Sayyar said that Iran's national health system is committed to offering vaccination for 100 percent of children, but currently, those living in remote areas have not received the immunization services.

He further noted that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the death of children under five years of age has decreased between 1990 and 2017 due to the countries' health services.

The official made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the 15th Congress of Pediatric Common Diseases and Emergencies at Mofid Hospital, Tehran.

Sayyari said that the infants mortality has decreased from 90 per 1000 births in 1990 to 48 in 2017, but, in Iran, the number has reached from 56 to 15, which is much better than the average but still not good compared to the developed countries, which number has reached from 15 to 6.

He said the average of the third world countries in the death of children under 5 years old has reached from 99 to 53.

One important reason for the achievement is vaccination that has covered 95% of the 1,575,000 babies born each year in Iran, he said.

Sayyari added that Iran uses 10 vaccines that 3 to 5 fewer than what is used in some other countries, so the government is expected to enter new vaccines into the program.

He also said that Iran has had some achievements in reducing malnutrition as well.

The level of iron in Iranian mothers is 13%, but it is 17% in the US, 23% in France, and 29% in Turkey.

To reduce iron deficiency, Iran has taken some steps: giving iron supplements to children below six months old, enriching flour with iron, giving iron pills to girl students, and giving free iron pills to pregnant women in their second and third trimesters.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish