US failed strategy in Asia

The US presence in some Asian countries, including in crisis-hit Middle East, during the past decades has become a major challenge for White House authorities to the extent that the Middle East has been described as a “quagmire” for American forces during the past two decades. Such presence failed to produce any significant result for US authorities, and now President Donald Trump has to extend it against his will.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after the UN General Assembly meeting: “The Americans feel they have been defeated by us both on the political scene and in the regional and field. If it had been otherwise, they would have not withdrawn from the JCPOA to isolate themselves in such a way.”

The US invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq in early 2001 and 2003 brought quagmire for the US forces which they still struggle to get rid of. Since 2001, when the US occupied Afghanistan under the pretext of fighting al-Qaeda, it has paid a heavy price.

Some reports say more than 2,400 US troops have been killed in the Afghanistan war that has cost the US more than 900 billion dollars.

Washington had the same experience in Iraq and was finally forced to leave the country. The simultaneous emergence of the Daesh terrorist group and other players in the crisis-hit Arab country, however, prepared the ground for the return of the US forces to Iraq.

The United States experienced another defeat in the case of Palestinian-Israeli peace. One of Trump’s plans and goals was to resolve the dispute between the Palestinians and Israel in order to include such a historic achievement in his resume.

Thus, he unveiled a plan called “the deal of the century”, prepared by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and described it as a solution that can put an end to seven decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Following introduction of the economic section of Trump’s plan, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, “Trump's ‘Deal of the Century’ will go to hell, as will the economic workshop in Bahrain that the US intends to hold.”

“We will not accept this meeting and its results, because they are selling us illusions, and because whoever wants to solve the Palestinian issue should start with the political issue, and afterwards deal with the political issue some more and then some more,” Abbas said.

In his address to the UN General Assembly last month, Palestinian president Abbas said it is “unfortunate and shocking” that the United States, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is “supporting Israeli aggression against us – reneging on its international political, legal and moral obligations.”

He cited “extremely aggressive and unlawful measures” the US has taken, such as declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel, “in blatant provocation” to hundreds of millions of Muslims and Christians.

Regarding North Korea, the Trump administration had no achievements but some “memento photos”. Trump has occasionally used the term “the biggest agreement” when talking about North Korea. His attempt to sit with the North Korean leader and appearing before the world media was successful. They met two times in Singapore and Hanoi whose outcome was a “blank paper”, as described by Pyongyang.

The two sides diplomats recently met in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. The talks were aimed at renewing negotiations over Pyongyang’s nuclear program. But North Korea's chief negotiator said the talks broke down because of the US attitude. North Korean negotiator Kim Miyong Gil said the talks had “not fulfilled our expectations and broke down.”

“I am very displeased about it, ” said Kim, adding that the talks ended “entirely because the U.S. has not discarded its old stance and attitude.”

He made his statement via an interpreter outside the North Korean embassy.

The US failure in its encounter with Iran is obvious as well. Trump's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and his policy of maximum pressure against Tehran in order to force Iran to sign a new deal have led to nothing but making the Iranian nation and Government further pessimistic about the White House. Such a policy led President Hassan Rouhani to refrain from responding to Trump's phone call on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Another failed policy of the US with regards to Iran was the formation of a maritime coalition. Trump expected that 60 countries would join the coalition. However, despite the widespread anti-Iran propaganda, especially in the case of attacks on Saudi Aramco refineries, only a few certain countries joined the United States while major Eastern and Western powers avoided to join such a coalition. Even the United Kingdom, which is the traditional US ally, was very cautious about joining the coalition and its actions are not in line with the alliance.

Despite Trump's threats, London released Grace 1 oil tanker after its seizure in Gibraltar. It was carrying two million barrels of Iranian oil. In return, Iran also released British-flagged tanker, Stena Impero, which had been seized in the Strait of Hormuz; steps which suggest Trump's failure in forming a coalition against Iran.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish