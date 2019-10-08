Iranian scholar receives ICROS award

Speaking to IRNA, head of Zanjan University public relations office Ali Sepehri said the criterion for selecting professor Saleh Mobin was the number of references to scientific products through Thomson Reuters website.

"Institute of Control, Robotics and Systems (ICROS) was founded by the concerted cooperation and efforts of electrical, electronics, mechanical, aerospace, and chemical engineers," according to ICROS official website.

He added: "Today, ICROS is diligently leading the way at advancing these technologies as well as applying them in various engineering practices."

The Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) was an academic publishing service, founded by Eugene Garfield in Philadelphia in 1960.

ISI offered scientometric and bibliographic database services. Its specialty was citation indexing and analysis, a field pioneered by Garfield.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish