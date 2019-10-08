EU foreign policy chief calls for saving Iran nuclear deal

"The #EuropeanUnion must continue promoting the extension of the non-proliferation nuclear treaty and preserving the nuclear agreement with #Iran," Borrell Fontelles wrote in his Twitter account.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Europeans are not in a position to pull out of the JCPOA.

Zarif described the JCPOA as an international agreement which has been endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and has clear framework, saying US has pulled out of the deal violating the International Law.

Europeans have failed to implement their commitments and in some cases violated the deal, he noted.

In response to such measures, Iran has taken remedial steps to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA and is following them.

Europe is not able to withdraw from the nuclear accord, Zarif added.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Iran says it is acting under the provisions of Paragraph 36 of the JCPOA which provides the country with the right to reduce its nuclear commitments as the US has withdrawn from the deal and the other parties are not honoring their commitments.

