Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 8

** IRAN NEWS
- Leader warns Iraqis over enemies plot
- Zarif denies Iran's UN envoy target of biological assassination
- Iran to sue US over violating JCPOA
** IRAN DAILY
- Leader: Enemies seek to ‘sow discord’ between Iran, Iraq
- Iran to launch new power plants with capacity of 3,800 MW: Official
- Iran launches new air defense HQ in south
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Palestinian succumbs to wounds by Zionist troops’ gunfire
- Leader: Iran-Iraq bond will grow stronger
- Iran’s karate athletes win world title in Moscow
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran wants peace, prosperity for neighbors
- Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel publishes travelogue of Arbaeen pilgrimage
- Iran U23 football team announced
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- SCI: Q2 unemployment drops to 10.5 percent
- Spending inequality widens between rich and poor
- ASEAN outlook falls further as US-China trade war drags on
9376**1416
