Oct 8, 2019, 8:28 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83507750
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 8

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 8

Tehran, Oct 8, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Leader warns Iraqis over enemies plot

- Zarif denies Iran's UN envoy target of biological assassination

- Iran to sue US over violating JCPOA

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Enemies seek to ‘sow discord’ between Iran, Iraq

- Iran to launch new power plants with capacity of 3,800 MW: Official

- Iran launches new air defense HQ in south

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Palestinian succumbs to wounds by Zionist troops’ gunfire

- Leader: Iran-Iraq bond will grow stronger

- Iran’s karate athletes win world title in Moscow

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran wants peace, prosperity for neighbors

- Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel publishes travelogue of Arbaeen pilgrimage

- Iran U23 football team announced

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- SCI: Q2 unemployment drops to 10.5 percent

- Spending inequality widens between rich and poor

- ASEAN outlook falls further as US-China trade war drags on

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 7 =