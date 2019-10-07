Iran, Russia object to US limits on Iran delegation, postpone UNGA meetings

Russia lodged the complaint in the UNGA first committee on disarmament and later Iran did so in the sixth committee meeting on Monday.

The complaints postponed both meetings.

The Sixth Committee is the primary forum for the consideration of legal questions in the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly First Committee deals with disarmament and international security matters.

The US limited the number of visas for the Iranian delegation to attend the 74th UNGA in September in New York.

It also imposed restrictions on the movement of the Iranian officials in the city. The limits were so strict that Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif couldn’t visit Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi in a hospital several blocks away from the Iranian mission. Zarif had to use social media to talk to his colleague over the phone.

