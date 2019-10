“Iran’s non-oil exports reached 61 billion dollars in the past 18 months,” said Farhad Dejpasand, Iran’s Economy Minister on Monday.

He added that only 27 billion dollars have been repatriated, that is, 45 percent of the total sum.

Iran obliged exporters several months ago to repatriate their forex revenues in a bid to resuscitate the country’s economy.

