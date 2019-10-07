Iran visas issued at Sulaymaniyah more than quadruple in past 6 months

“Visas issued at Iran’s Consulate in Sulaymaniyah rose 4.5 times in the last six months in comparison to the same period last year,” said Mahdi Shushtari, Iran’s Consul General in Iraqi Kurdistan’ city of Sulaymaniyah on Monday.

He made the remark at an event to inspect Iran’s new border crossing for passengers and cargoes in Kileh in Western Azarbaijan Province.

Kileh was officially recognized by Iran as a cargo and passenger border crossing with Iraq two months ago.

Western Azarbaijan Province shares 967 kilometres of borders with Iraq, Turkey and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Iran and Iraq started issuing visas free of charge since April.

