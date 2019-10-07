Zarif: Trump's speech in UN hampered accepting Iran-US talks

In an interview with Khane-ye Mellat, he said that the Iranian delegation's visit to New York was one of the most intensive diplomatic tours.

Despite the fact that Americans tried to restrict the delegations accompanying Iranian president and foreign minister in the major sector of media, the trip was among the ones abounding with the news.

The Americans refused to issue visas for those in charge of media in the president and foreign minister's teams, he said.

"President Rouhani held over 40 meetings during his visit to New York and me, too, had more meetings and programs due to prolonged stay in the city," he said.

Presenting campaign of Hormuz peace or Scheme of hope by the Iranian president at a time when the region faces threat of war more than ever was a strategic move, as at the current situation of peace and dialogue are needed more than any other time, Zarif said.

Shedding light on the crimes committed in Yemen were among the issues Iranian delegation raised in New York, the top diplomat said, noting that they also stressed the need for Europeans to fulfill their part under the JCPOA as well as the possibility of talks with the US only when it returns to their commitments under the deal.

If the opposing party fails to comply with the JCPOA, Iran will undertake the next nuclear step, he reiterated.

"We have announced from the beginning that we are ready for talks simultaneously with taking the steps and whenever the Europeans fulfill their commitments we will not take the next nuclear steps and will reverse the earlier steps," he said, noting that Iran will scale down commitment strongly until the time they refuse to comply with the deal.

The Americans should know that if they favor returning to Group 5+1, they should accept talks within the group and fulfill their part under the deal, as the negotiating table is still in place and that's Americans who left it and violated their promises.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish