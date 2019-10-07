AEOI chief says Iran to launch 2nd phase of Arak reactor soon

The high-ranking official added that the Arak reactor consists of two phases that most process is carried out in the second phase.

He went on to say that the Iranian scientists could prepare the second phase during the past 4 years in a way that it will be launched in three weeks.

More importantly, a special apparatus for fuel replacement has been completed and is set to be launched within the next 3 weeks, he noted.

Commenting on the latest news on the second and third units of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Salehi stated that the second reactor in 2025 and the third rector in 2027 are scheduled to be launched.

