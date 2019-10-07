Oct 7, 2019, 11:20 PM
Ira, Oman discuss developing agricultural ties

Tehran, Oct 7, IRNA – Iran's ambassador to Muscat met with Oman Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Hamad bin Said bin Sulaiman Al-Aufi and discussed ways to develop mutual cooperation in the fields of agriculture and fisheries on Monday.

In the meeting, Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi underlined all-out development of communications between the two states, and added that the Iranian businessmen and firms are ready to invest in different fields of agriculture and maritime of Oman.

The Omani minister welcomed Iranian companies and businessmen investment in Oman.

He pointed to high quality of Iranian goods, especially in the fields of agricultural products and livestock and added that Oman will welcome cooperation with Iran in these fields.

