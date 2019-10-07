Ira, Oman discuss developing agricultural ties

In the meeting, Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi underlined all-out development of communications between the two states, and added that the Iranian businessmen and firms are ready to invest in different fields of agriculture and maritime of Oman.

The Omani minister welcomed Iranian companies and businessmen investment in Oman.

He pointed to high quality of Iranian goods, especially in the fields of agricultural products and livestock and added that Oman will welcome cooperation with Iran in these fields.

