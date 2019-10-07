Iran's visual arts on display in southern Lebanon

The exhibition organized by Iran's Cultural Office in Beirut was first held in Zahieh, south of Beirut, for five days and moved to Nabatieh on October 2.

The exhibition features selected photos, graphic designing works and short films on Ashura.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Iran's Cultural Attache Abbas Khamehyar described art as the most influential medium for introducing beauties of Ashura.

Meanwhile, Head of Resistance Fraction in Lebanon's Parliament Mohammad Ra'd said, "We managed to strengthen Resistance Front through inspirations from beauties of Ashura."

The exhibition is slated to be held in the Lebanese city of Baalbek next Wednesday.

