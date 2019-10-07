Iran's junior wrestlers shine in Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The event was held in the attendance of 340 wrestlers from Russia, Iran, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Iranian athletes Ali Gholizadegan in the weight category of 55 kg and Amir Ali Sabouteh in 80 kg category received gold medals.

Amir Hossein Khosronejad (65kg) and Abbas Khalaj (110 kg) snatched silver medals.

Saeed Parvaneh, Yusef Jaberi, Behnam Ebadollahi, Omran Salegi and Omid Abbasi grabbed bronze medals.

Azerbaijan ranked first and Iran and Russian stood on the second and third places respectively.

