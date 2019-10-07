Companies from 18 countries participate in Int’l Exhibition of Mining Investment Opportunities

The exhibition, which is being held on the sidelines of the 8th International Conference on Investment Opportunities in Iran's Mining Industries and hosts over 130 domestic and foreign companies and firms, was attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Chairman of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) and the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) and Chairman of Iran’s Mining Engineering Organization.

Eighth Annual Exhibition of Investment Opportunities in Iran's Mining and Mining Industries (2019 MINEX) and Eighth International Conference on Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (2019iMat), one of the largest mining and industrial fairs in the country and the Middle East, have provided the opportunity for direct participation of 18 countries or via their representatives from Italy, Germany, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, China, Korea, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, Czech, Poland, Romania, Canada, Pakistan and India.

The exhibition has been organized into three main sections: exploration, extraction, and processing, involving a variety of industries, mining equipment, and machinery, mining industries, various investing companies, financial institutions, credit, and consulting engineers.

Concurrent with the exhibition, the 8th International Conference on Materials Engineering and Metallurgy was held in the seven branches of engineering materials, physical metallurgy, extraction metallurgy, industrial metallurgy, casting and freezing, simulation, strategic management and environment attended by university professors, researchers, and the business owners.

Holding 30 scientific and specialized workshops by experienced training departments with the participation of experts and university professors and with the participation and cooperation of the country's mining colleges, organizations are among the various programs on the sidelines of the exhibition and conference.

