Envoy: Yerevan vows to expand scientific ties with Iran

Iranian and Armenian universities can establish cooperation in all fields, Tumanyan said in a meeting with Chancellor of Amirkabir University of Technology Ahmad Motamedi on Monday.

Referring to Iran's potentials in various fields, he said universities can have cooperation in scientific and industrial fields.

He also pointed to good scientific and educational capacities of Amirkabir University of Technology, saying Armenian universities can take advantage of them.

Meanwhile, Motamedi said Amirkabir University of Technology's approach is reinforcing scientific and educational relations especially with neighboring states.

He noted that Iranian and Armenian universities will be able to have cooperation in information technology, electricity and telecommunication fields.

He went on to say that Amirkabir University of Technology has close ties with Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan.

