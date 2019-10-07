Departure of pilgrims of Arbaeen restarted on official Khosravi border

In an interview with IRNA, Morad Ali Tatar added that the ban on pilgrims leaving the official Khosravi border at the request of the Iraqi side was carried out for four days due to internal problems in Iraq and Baghdad and with cancellation of the ban from last night, the pilgrims are heading to Iraq to participate in Arbaeen Trek.

The official noted that the border activity is daily from 7 Am in the morning until 16 pm pilgrims can leave the Khosravi border with a valid passport.

The official went on to say that during the ban on the departure of pilgrims from the official Khosravi border into Iraq, the individual commute of foreign nationals and Iraqi travelers, as well as border trade activities, were carried out without restriction.

The departure of Arbaeen pilgrims from the official Khosravi border stopped Thursday at the request of Iraqi officials.

This year, the four borders of Khosravi, Mehran, Chazzabeh, and Shalamcheh are open to Arbaeen pilgrims.

As the closest route to Iraq for pilgrims, Khosravi Border was reopened after years of closure in a ceremony attended by the Iranian and Iraqi ministers on September 6, so provincial officials have been making every effort to host the pilgrims.

Qasr-e Shirin city has 14 accommodation units, including a first-class to 3-star hotel with 322 rooms and 1,200 beds, most of which were built in the early 1990s to accommodate pilgrims on their way to Iraq.

The Khosravi border crossing is the closest point in Iran for crossing into Iraq and to visit the holy sites of Shiite Muslims in Karbala, Kadhimiya and Samarra, which is just 190 kilometers to Baghdad, 380 kilometers to Najaf, 300 to Karbala, 203 to Kadhimiya and 326 kilometers to Samarra.

Qasr-e Shirin in the west of Kermanshah, with a population of 27,000 shares 186 kilometers of borders with Iraq.

In other development, 2,000-3,000 Afghan pilgrims will enter Iraq through the Dogharoon border crossing to participate in the Arbaeen Trek in Iraq.

Security—law enforcement general director of Khorasan Razavi Governorate Hossein Sherafatirad on Monday on the sidelines of a trip to the Dogharoon border crossing and visiting the rest sites stationed at the crossing noted that infrastructure needed for easy passage of Karbala pilgrims on Dogharoon border and the facilities of the city of Taybad are used for the welfare of these pilgrims.

The official went on to say that over 45,000 Afghan nationals are expected to enter Iran via the Dogharoon border.

Passage of foreign nationals and travelers of neighboring countries via Khorasan Razavi to the border of Shalamcheh and Arbaeen Trek is estimated to increase by between 30% and 40% compared to the previous year.

The head of Khorasan Razavi's Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs on Sunday in a meeting with Afghan businessmen residing in Mashad to provide services to Arbaeen's pilgrims, noted that it is expected this year during Arbaeen days 120,000 pilgrims from neighboring countries or foreign nationals residing in Khorasan Razavi province to attend Arbaeen Trek are sent to Shalamcheh border.

Mohammad Taqi Hashimi said that this year it is expected that 50,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan and around 50,000 from Pakistan to travel to Khorasan Razavi for Arbaeen rituals as well as 20,000 foreign nationals living in the province, including Afghans, Iraqis, Pakistanis and other nationalities are also traveling from the province to Arbaeen Trek, which a limited number of travelers from Central Asia countries should be added to this number.

He added that all officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have made every effort to provide desirable services along the route to the Iraqi border and from the Iranian border to Karbala, and we hope that Afghan activists and businessmen will assist us in providing these services.

The head of the Arbaeen Afghan Migrant Headquarters in Khorasan Razavi also said that 11 Hosseiniehs and a cultural center with a capacity of 23,000 people and a hall in Golshahr with a capacity of 3,000 to accommodate foreign nationals on their journey to Arbaeen have been provided.

Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi added that this year it is predicted that 50,000 Arbaeen pilgrims will enter Khorasan Razavi from Afghanistan and although it is decided that these people will cross Iran within 24 hours, for some reason this is not possible and for their reception and especially when returning there is a need for good accompaniment.

Currently, 320,000 Afghans are legally resident in Khorasan Razavi province, and 60,000 of them are studying in schools in the province.

The Dogharoon border terminal of Taybad is the only official crossing point of the country at the zero point of the Iran-Afghanistan border, with an average of 3,500 daily crossings, and during Arbaeen's days, the route will also serve as a transit point for Afghan pilgrims.

Managing Director of the Urban Bus Union of Iran also noted that it is expected that the transport of Arbaeen pilgrims to reach 6 million people at this year's Arbaeen Trek.

Mohsen Moslem Khani went on to say that this year, with the cooperation of 30 municipalities with a relatively good fleet of transportation, we were able to provide 2,500 buses for the transportation of Arbaeen pilgrims.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish