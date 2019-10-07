Army commander says Iran gives crushing response to any threat

The Iranian official added that Iran vigilantly has maintained the security of the Persian Gulf region since 40 years ago.

He went on to say that Iran's armed forces together with Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are monitoring all the critical spots of the country.

The high ranking official reiterated that all necessary defense measures have been taken in ground, sea as well as aerospace and there is no single security gap in the country's defense apparatus.

