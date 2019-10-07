Iran's 'Iro' to attend Guwahati Int'l Film Festival

The Guwahati International Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Guwahati, Assam, India.

Some 100 films from over 65 countries participate in the event.

According to IMDb website, Iro narrates the story of a lonely and tired old man who is walking around.

His restlessness efforts proves how deeply he's been obsessed with his problems and agonies.

He's thinking of saving his son, Sohrab. However, all doors are closed. He's involved in cycle of daily life, though decided, he's not able to change anything.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish