18 countries partake in MINEX 2019

Over 130 domestic and foreign economic institutions attended the event.

The MINEX 2019 - IMAT 2019 which is regarded as one of the biggest exhibition in mine and industry fields in the Middle East is now hosting participant from Italy, Germany, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, China, Korea, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Canada, Pakistan and India.

The exhibition is underway in three main sections named as exploration, extraction and processing and a variety of industries, mining equipment and machinery, mining industries, investor companies, financial institutions and consulting engineers.

Tehran Mining Engineering Organization, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, Geological Survey & Mineral Explorations of Iran (GSI) have paved the way for holding the event.

