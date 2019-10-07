Iran fully backs China's territorial integrity: Gov't spox

Referring to recent ratification endorsed at US congress on the status of democracy and human rights in Hong Kong and Iran's stance to the issue, he said no country in the world is authorized to decide for others and issue any declaration on their behalf in fact this is the US that interferes in other countries' internal affairs and issues statements.

US president should resolve his own problems with the US Congress instead of issuing statements about other regions, he said.

China has always backed Iran during sanctions and for the same reason Iran is to fully back the country's territorial integrity while strongly condemn the US meddling in China as well as in other parts of the world, he said.

1430**2050

