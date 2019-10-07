Iran can be great cultural power in world

Addressing a meeting of the Cultural Commission for Sports Diplomacy on Monday, Salehi Amiri said that the Ministry of Sport is the basis of Iran’s sport and other sports institutions are present in this executive body.

"We have a lot of diplomacy capabilities in Iran, the official highlighted, from culture, books and language diplomacy to another diplomacy that we can make the most of," he added.

The head of the National Olympic Committee of Iran also said that any country's cultural diplomacy would be successful with having strong cultural influence and if "we use these capacities, we would be a great cultural power in the world".

Salehi Amiri went on to say that sports diplomacy is one of the dimensions of cultural diplomacy and in sports diplomacy, the cultural message is transmitted through sport.

Sport is an area of ​​cultural diplomacy, he said. "If we can organize sporting events in Iran, it will be the language of cultural transfer from the sports channel."

Also, Ali Pakdaman, deputy minister of foreign affairs for diplomacy, said at the meeting that sport is a social phenomenon and all social phenomena have the potential to become politicized.

He went on to say that sport is a tool for multilateral diplomacy and sports events attract a large audience that affects international relations.

The internationalization of sport is the gateway to public diplomacy, the diplomat stated, saying that the most important feature of sport is that many messages can be transmitted.

