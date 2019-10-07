Iranian min says necessary healthcare for Arbaeen provided

Iranian minister added that the health facilities, including hospitals, emergency services, and health centers, on the path for Arbaeen congregation are on full alert.

In spite of the imposed sanctions on Iran this year, supplying medicines and medical equipment for the Arbaeen pilgrims have not faced any serious challenge, he noted.

Namaki pointed out that the laboratory facilities of border hospitals for pilgrims' convenience have been considerably increased for the first time.

He went on to say that 3,000 environmental health teams are scheduled to monitor the health and nutrition of pilgrims this year.

Noting that 90,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan and Pakistan are expected to attend the upcoming Arbaeen walk, he added that the Ministry of Health has provided proper facilities on the Eastern borders, particularly the Mirjawa border, to serve foreign pilgrims.

This year, 1,100 ambulances, 17,000 emergency personnel along with 4 well-equipped hospitals on the Western borders of the country are ready to provide adequate services to the pilgrims, he underscored.

The Iranian official stated that 3 emergency helicopters, along with 30 ambulance buses are stationed at the Iraqi border, and 7 ambulance buses will be transported to Iraq to this end.

Namaki said that one ambulance every 15 kilometers is set to be stationed for the convenience of the pilgrims.

The Arbaeen procession is one of the largest religious ceremonies being held in Iraq every year.

It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.

