Oct 7, 2019, 4:00 PM
Iran's 'Gray Body' to be screened in Los Angeles Women's Int'l Film Fest

Tehran, Oct 7, IRNA – Iranian Animation 'Gray Body' directed by Samaneh Shojaei is supposed to be screened in Los Angeles Women's International Film Festival.

The 15th Los Angeles Women's International Film Festival will be held on October 17-20.

"The Los Angeles Women's International Film festival first burst on the scene in 2005 and was hailed as a must-attend event for all women in the entertainment industry (Backstage)," the official website of the event reported.

"The festival is produced by Alliance of Women Filmmakers, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and equality of women in entertainment," it added.

"It serves as a platform for women filmmakers worldwide to share their unique stories with Los Angeles' diverse audience."

Gray Body narrates the story of a doctor who is treating his patients very relaxed.

Some psychotic patients are waiting in line but they are not expected to be relaxed.

