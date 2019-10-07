Iran's 'Gray Body' to be screened in Los Angeles Women's Int'l Film Fest

The 15th Los Angeles Women's International Film Festival will be held on October 17-20.

"The Los Angeles Women's International Film festival first burst on the scene in 2005 and was hailed as a must-attend event for all women in the entertainment industry (Backstage)," the official website of the event reported.

"The festival is produced by Alliance of Women Filmmakers, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and equality of women in entertainment," it added.

"It serves as a platform for women filmmakers worldwide to share their unique stories with Los Angeles' diverse audience."

Gray Body narrates the story of a doctor who is treating his patients very relaxed.

Some psychotic patients are waiting in line but they are not expected to be relaxed.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish