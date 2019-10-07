Iran to claim damage over US JCPOA violation

Iran has raised the US' disloyalty in the JCPOA and the imposition of cruel sanctions in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Joneidi said.

Based on the order issued, the legal department of government law firm seeking to compensate the damages caused breach of the agreement, she added.

The Iranian government is to provide document on the losses and to pave the way for compensating them, she noted.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Articles 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that the government is moving on the right path by reducing its nuclear commitments, stressing that Tehran cannot be patient while the other parties fail to stick to their commitments.

