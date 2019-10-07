Zarif rejects biological terror attack against ambassador

Zarif said that Iranian envoy got diagnosed in New York to have cancer. Otherwise, he would have initiated medical treatment in Iran.

"The US doctors advised him to go under urgent surgery," he noted.

Zarif was not allowed to go to hospital in New York and could finally contact his colleague Majid Takht Ravanchi on social media.

"Thanks to technology, I was able to see and talk to my friend of 40 years and our UN ambassador Ravanchi, who is in the hospital here in New York only a few blocks away," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

The US granted visa to Zarif who was aimed to attend a UN meeting. But surprisingly, they limited his movement to the UN headquarters, the Iranian embassy and his residence – a total distance of six blocks.

The US fears its real image to be unveiled by Zarif as the Iranian foreign minister explicitly talks about the US blaming Iran for violating human rights while turning a blind eye to Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

